Rio Hondo resident battles with waste collection company over brush issues

RIO HONDO, Texas (KVEO)- A resident from Rio Hondo is speaking out after he says a large amount of brush had not been picked up from his home for over 3 months.

“These people pick it up when and if they feel like it, they’re scheduled to pick it up on a certain week every month,” said Jack Morris, resident of Rio Hondo.

Morris said he’s been battling with Republic Services, a waste collection company here in the valley for a few months. He said he’s had brush outside his home sitting for more than 3 months, but each time he’s tried to reach out to the company they gave him a different answer as to why it wasn’t being picked up.

“I’ve had every excuse in the world, oh we’ve got a new route driver, oh he doesn’t know the route, we’re really busy, it’s the season that everybody is trimming their trees oh it’s because of the freeze, it’s been one excuse after another,” said Morris.

While this has been a frustrating few months for Morris, he said he doesn’t want any excuses and instead is asking Republic Services to come up with a solution.

“Put a symbol on a mailbox post so your brush driver knows this is either a republic customer or it isn’t,” said Morris.

After numerous calls to Republic Services, Morris said it wasn’t until he told them he was going to take the brush and dump it in their parking lot that someone went to pick it up.

“Speak up, let them help us get the help we need,” said Morris who is urging other residents who may be going through something similar to reach out to the company.

We reached out to Republic Services who denied our on-camera interview, but the Operations Manager Nick Barrera told us the delay for Mr. Morris’ services was due to the winter freeze we experienced back in February.