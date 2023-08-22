RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sharing an explicit video of a woman.

Emmanuel Alvarez was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a news release from the Rio Hondo Police Department stated.

According to the release, on Aug. 1 a woman reported that Alvarez shared an explicit video of them through a text message to a third party without her consent.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Alvarez, who was arrested Tuesday morning in Edinburg.

Alvarez was transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment, records show.