RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police arrested a man accused of sexual assault putting a local elementary school on high alert.

Rio Hondo police received a call Tuesday morning about a possible sexual assault at a convenience store on East Colorado Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said the suspect, Antonio Perez, 42, fled in a vehicle and barricaded himself inside a home near the Rio Hondo Elementary.

During the standoff, police diverted traffic so parents could drop off their kids to school.

Several parents contacted ValleyCentral letting us know the district would not allow them to pick up their children.

“The suspect was contained inside a residence which was surrounded by police officers prior to 7:00 am this morning. Being that the situation was contained and students had not yet arrived to the campus, there was no reason to lock down the campus,” stated the Rio Hondo Independent School District.

District officials said they provided a message through text and robocalls to parents in both English and Spanish.

Rio Hondo Police confined Perez was not armed and was arrested.

Perez is charged with indecent assault, evading arrest and unlawful restraint.

The case is still under investigation.