RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo man was arrested after authorities found more than 200 images of child porn on his phone while looking for videos of illegal hunting, documents show.

Nicholas Robert Hill was arrested by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on charges of possession of child pornography more than 50 images, a first degree felony, according to Cameron County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that a cellphone was seized from Hill at the 29000 block of Whitney Ct. in Rio Hondo in search of evidence of Parks and Wildlife violations.

Nicholas Robert Hill (Cameron County Jail)

On Nov. 29, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations was assisting Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens execute the search warrant on the phone. The agent reviewed the data on the phone to see if evidence of illegal hunting had been captured.

While reviewing the data, the agent saw a video of an infant, less than 1-year-old, being sexually abused, the affidavit stated.

The phone was taken to personnel with the RGV Child Exploitation Task Force, where analysis revealed 220 images and 15 videos of child pornography, the document added.

Records show that he was booked into the Cameron County Jail on Monday.