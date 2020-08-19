Rio Hondo ISD set to begin online instruction

RIO HONDO, Texas — The Rio Hondo Independent School District will start online instruction for the 2020-2021 school year via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 24.

The district said students will attend classes virtually for the first five weeks of school with the option of returning to campus on Monday, Sept. 28.

The district urges students who do not have a computer and/or internet access at home to contact their assigned school for accommodations. All students should pick up their work packets and schedules from their assigned schools if they have not done so already.

Student breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary, middle or high school, said the district.

District Superintendent Roger Ellis said plans and procedures may continue to change as the school year unfolds, but the education of the students will continue.

“We will work through this pandemic and continue to problem-solve so that our students receive a safe and quality education,” Ellis said “Though the school year is starting in an unconventional way and there will be more safety protocols in place when the students return to class, it is all to ensure that our students start and finish the school year strong.”

For any back-to-school questions, click here to view the “2020-21 School Start-Up Plan” and “Start-of-School Frequently Asked Questions” pages.

The district said people may also call the Rio Hondo ISD main line at (956) 748-1000 to be routed to the appropriate school or department.