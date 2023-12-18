RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District is expanding its Fine Arts program.

The district launched its middle school choir program at the start of the 2023-24 school year after Rio Hondo ISD Superintendent Raul J. Treviño said student expressed a large interest in singing.

This year’s Rio Hondo Middle School choir students will also be the first in the district’s history to compete in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) for choir.

“We want to offer students more programs to express their talents and further expand their studies at Rio Hondo ISD,” Treviño said. “We have a lot of talent here, and we are excited to support our choir team as they compete in their first UIL season.”

Additionally, last school year Rio Hondo Elementary also started a Folklorico dance group, which aims to eventually expand to the middle school level.

“We plan to incorporate even more programs that feed into our middle school and high school, including eventually adding a mariachi program as well,” Treviño said.