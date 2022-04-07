RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo ISD invested $250,000 to replace its current books with accelerated reader books.

According to Assistant Superintendent Raul Treviño, the investment was made possible with the help of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant.

He said the goal is to help students overcome any learning gaps caused by virtual learning.

“We are having to work very hard at closing that gap of learning and so we saw that providing them with a brand-new collection with books that they want to read, that are fresh and brand new and smell good, they’re colorful and exciting that is going to excite them about reading and so that’s our hope,” said Treviño.

Treviño said accelerated reading is important because it helps identify the level of reading for a student by giving them a wide range of books to choose from.

He said improving reading levels is important because students develop a better understanding of their subjects but the district has to first identify what level they are currently at.

“As we continue to assess them, we continue to give them a different range of books to read so that their reading level continues to be challenged and continues to grow,” said Treviño.

Treviño said the district is working hard to ensure they are providing the resources students need to succeed.

“All schools are doing everything they can to help students,” said Treviño.

Treviño said the ESSER grant will also allow the district to get E-books for students.

“What we are doing with the physical books we are also doing it online,” he said. “Students each have their own device, they are able to go in there and develop a personalized library that is digital and they are able to read books through online sources as well.”