Source: Rio Hondo ISD press release

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District installed a new playground and equipment through funds from the Musk Foundation.

Playgrounds and equipment were installed throughout the district’s elementary and middle school campuses and are ready to be used during the 2023-2024 school year.

“The new equipment and play sets are important factors in our goal to provide safe and welcoming learning environments to students,” Rio Hondo ISD Superintendent of Schools Raul J. Treviño said. “The new play areas are safe, enjoyable ways for students to be active and develop key skills in their early childhood development.”

With the funds, the district replaced two existing structures and added an adaptive swing set for special needs students creating an all-inclusive experience.