RHISD initiates soft school lock down after threat from former student raises concern. (Source CBS 4 News)

RIO HONDO, Texas — The Rio Hondo Independent School District is delaying the start of their school year.

According to officials, Rio Hondo ISD schools will begin on Monday, August 31 rather than the anticipated start date of Monday, August 24.

This extension is in place for teachers to have more time to learn the system being used for online learning.

Once schooling begins on August 31, all classes will be held online.