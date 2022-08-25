RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District Police Department hosted an Active Shooter Level 1 exercise.

The exercise took place at the high school and middle school on Aug. 16-17 and Aug.18-19, said a news release.

The drill was to help local law enforcement agencies work together should a situation arise.

The course was taught by Texas DPS and was designed to prepare first responders to isolate, distract, and neutralize an active shooter.

Rio Hondo ISD Police Chief Nick Garza arranged the session in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting.

“No matter how strong your force, you can never have too much training. I was pleased to see so many local agencies join us to sharpen their tactical skills and work better together,” Garza said.

Interim Superintendent Raul Treviño is grateful Chief Garza took the initiative to spearhead the active shooter event.

“As educators, we never stop learning, we never stop improving. We expect the same of our police department,” Treviño said. “We will continue to fully support their continued learning as well as their partnerships with other law enforcement departments. The better prepared they are, the safer our students will be,” said Treviño.

Photo courtesy: atkinson.comm

Officers from the following local law enforcement agencies participated in the Active Shooter Level 1 training: Cameron County Constable’s Office (Precincts 3, 4, and 5), Cameron County Communications, Los Fresnos Police Department, Rio Hondo Police Department, San Benito Police Department and Texas Army National Guard.