RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School band student is among the top in the state.

Senior Jenna Ybarra won the prestigious Outstanding Performer Award at a recent state UIL music competition.

“It was a real shock that I got it, but I was really grateful,” said Ybarra. “It’s an outstanding performer award each judge gets to give out one to each performer I guess, in the times they have this state competition. I think it basically means that you really tried your best and put your all into it. Almost every day for at least two hours after school, I would come as much as I could even if I had sports or something. I would try to come and make at least an hour. It was hard because I honestly wanted to show my band directors that I was really dedicated to what I needed to do but I also wanted to exceed in my sports,” said Ybarra.

“A lot of kids will work really, really hard and it just doesn’t happen. Luckily for her, her work paid off. Anybody can do this. That’s the one thing about music, it doesn’t matter where you come from,” said percussion teacher Marc Montelongo.

To put it in perspective how tough this was to achieve, there were about 100,000 participants in the competition and only three percent of musicians received this award.

The last time someone from Rio Hondo High School brought home this award was in 2016.