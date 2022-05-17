RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students at Rio Hondo High School will now have the opportunity to train for a career in law enforcement as the school district continues adding vocational programs.

On Tuesday, Rio Hondo High School administrators were joined by people from several state agencies as Texas Workforce Solutions awarded a check for $331,056 to the district.

The funds will be used for ramping up a law enforcement training program for students interested in entering that career field.

District officials also celebrated the ribbon cutting for the classroom designed for use for that program.

Administrators and students with the school’s criminal justice program got a first hand look at some of the virtual training options that will be available on campus.

One of the amenities is an immersive experience where trainees are surrounded by pillars that show a real life scenario officers may have to go through. The other resource showcased was a driving test complete with a steering wheel and gas pedal that allows users to patrol the streets as if they were actually in a police vehicle.

The addition of this program continues Rio Hondo High School’s initiative as a Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH) campus. This distinction allows students to receive hands-on experience in possible careers and even receive an associate’s degree at the end of their high school education.

“Other schools are going the early college route but we wanted to go the P-TECH route so that our kids can get a certification and be able to work right after high school,” said Asael Ruvalcaba, Rio Hondo High School principal. “We don’t have the other resources that other school districts might have, so being able to receive these funds and grants is very helpful for our students.”

Ruvalcaba notes the school has already put a successful medical assistant program and are hoping to get funding for an engineering program in the near future to continue their P-TECH initiative.