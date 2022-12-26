HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky seven Rio Grande Valley residents won at least $1 million in 2022, enough to claim their Texas lottery game winnings under the same name.

Anonymous.

Lottery games made headlines several times throughout 2022, as jackpots grew large and hopes soared. Buying a ticket despite slim odds of winning, seven lucky Valley residents struck gold, winning sizeable payouts–even if they paled in comparison to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot claimed in California this past November.

Here are the Valley’s top prize claims from the Rio Grande Valley for 2022:

$20 million

On Sept. 16, an anonymous Harlingen resident claimed this epic prize from a scratch-off ticket. The lucky game card was sold at Breaktime No. 2 at 204 E. Highway 83 in La Feria.

$3 million

Oct. 3, a Brownsville resident didn’t hit the jackpot but managed to claim a few million anyway after buying a Mega Millions ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Circle K No. 2 at 100 S. Arroyo Blvd. in Los Fresnos. But did this anonymous winner actually win more? Check out the next claim.

$1 million

Also on Oct. 3, the same day a Brownsville resident claimed that $3 million from Mega Millions, a Brownsville resident also claimed $1 million from the same game and Sept. 23 drawing–purchased from the same Circle K in Los Fresnos. Both were claimed anonymously.

$1 million

A Brownsville resident claimed this prize on Jan. 11 at the McAllen claim center, after buying a winning Powerball ticket in the Jan. 4 drawing. The tick was purchased at the Stripes at 3301 Southmost Blvd. in Brownsville.

$1 million

On Aug. 15, a Mission resident won big from a scratch-off ticket bought at a Stripes store at 523 Main St. in Alton.

$1 million

On Oct. 6, a Palmhurst resident also claimed a cool million from a scratch-off ticket. This one was sold at the Walmart, at 5700 N. 23rd Street in McAllen.

$1 million

Jan. 31, a Roma resident claimed a million after playing Mega Millions, following the Jan. 25 drawing. The ticket was purchased at El Tigre Food Store No. 23 at 1671 Grants St. in Roma.