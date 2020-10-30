Rio Grande Valley residents protest against border wall

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A peaceful protest took place in the city of McAllen Thursday in hopes to be seen by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf during his visit.

However, the acknowledgment was not received according to the community organizer of Equal Voice Network, Norma Herrera.

“I think when political figures come into town, they want to tell their own story about the region that they are visiting but we want to be in charge of our own story. We are here to say we don’t support this wall. We think that’s an incredible waste of money, there are plenty of things we could have used that money for,” said Herrera.

Money used for resources to help the Rio Grande community is what residents like Ramona Casas want to see.

“A wall for us isn’t necessary. What we need in the Rio Grande Valley are better resources within the public transportation, funds for health. So many people have died due to the pandemic and families are suffering with unemployment,” said Casas.

Casas also shares that a wall is not necessary. Instead, helpful resources for immigrants to continue to make the economy stronger and better.

“We need a new immigration reform so that people can appropriately come into this country to work. Raise the economy. It’s sad to see that we are here expressing ourselves with our message once more. Since the start of the border construction, we said we didn’t want it and once more they didn’t listen but we want our message to be heard,” she said.