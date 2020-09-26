Rio Grande Valley residents pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HARLINGEN, Texas — In the Rio Grande Valley, people are paying tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mourners gathered in Harlingen on Friday outside the office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn. Organizers of the event say they wanted to pay tribute to Bader-Ginsburg and all her accomplishments as a supreme court justice.

Nancy Fly, event organizer said, “She worked her entire life to bring us from an era where women weren’t allowed to have or own property without the cosigning of their husbands.

Fly added that the event was also inspired in part by Ginsburg’s last wish, to hold off on replacing her supreme court seat until after the upcoming election.