MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley shoppers have new brands to shop from at the Mercedes outlet mall.

Two new brands have been added to the retail lineup at Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets.

Psycho Bunny: A brand that has evolved into a menswear staple since it first debuted in New York in 2005. Psycho Bunny has developed a following “for men who don’t have to sacrifice irreverence for style.”

Journey Kidz: A footwear retailer that sells shoes, apparel, backpacks, hats, and accessories – all designed specifically for kids ranging from infants to tweens. Journeys Kidz is an extension of the successful Journeys footwear retail concept, combining a fun, energetic, and family-friendly environment.

The Premium Outlets is also debuting its newest eatery – Stacks. The restaurant sells boneless wings sauced with unique flavors and served in a seasonal-themed cone for on-the-go chowing while visitors shop.

Coming up soon is also the opening of a Lucchese Bootmaker, a brand from the American West that has applied the same craftsmanship principles and techniques since 1883.

“Lucchese artisans use only the finest leathers, unrivaled materials, and a proprietary twisted cone last to construct boots of exceptional quality, fit, comfort, and style,” a release from the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets stated.

Also opening later this spring is Charlotte Russe, a one-stop-shop for the latest clothing, footwear, and accessory trends