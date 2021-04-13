COVID INFO COVID INFO

Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show announces carnival schedule

MERCEDES, Texas — The 2021 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show (RGVLS) Carnival schedule is set.

According to a social media post, mega passes will be sold at all Little Caesars stores across the RGV starting on April 15 for $20.

The Facebook post said mega passes are passes for the carnival only. They can be used any day throughout the duration of the event from May 6 through May 16. They do not include gate admission or parking.

Stock show officials said they will honor 2020 Mega Passes on May 6. The 2020 passes will be valid for this date only.

