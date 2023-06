HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is hosting its monthly community clinic for residents of the Valley.

On June 17, the RGVHS will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harlingen Shelter, located at 1106 Markowsky Ave.

This is a pre-registration-only clinic. At the drive-thru event, RGVHS will provide low-cost vaccinations and preventatives for dogs and cats.

To register visit RGVHS.