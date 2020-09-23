Rio Grande Valley homecoming vendors relatively unaffected by cancellation

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — During last year’s homecoming season, Denise Cantu sold more than 400 custom mums.

“Usually, as soon as school starts, I’ll start getting messages from people who want to be put on my list,” Cantu said.

Cantu has been making them for more than 20 years and sells all across the Rio Grande Valley. Her business has become so popular, she even gets orders from Corpus Christi.

“Usually it starts with friends, and friends tell their friends and so on,” she said.

But with school now taking place remotely and athletics and extracurriculars taking a backseat, Cantu did not expect to receive orders this year.

But that has not been the case, and the request are slowly coming in.

“As of right now, because of the whole COVID situation we don’t have dates, so they just want to make sure they get their spot,” Cantu said.

Meanwhile, Harlingen’s The Flower Shop has not received any homecoming orders, though during this season they typically sell between 200 to 300 arrangements.

Instead, that demand has been replaced with something else.

“Since there’s no school and homecoming going on, we’re pretty much just swamped right now with the funerals,” said Sandy Raper, florist at The Floral Shop.

Nikki Rowe Senior Brooke Burgelin said so much of what she had to look forward to this year has been canceled. But she is doing her best to stay positive.

“It’s going to be really hard,” Burgelin said. “But we’re going to try to make the most out of it.”

While she was especially looking forward to this year’s homecoming, she still plans on taking pictures with her friends to commemorate.

“That’s the kind of stuff you put in your memory box,” Burgelin said. “You look back to when you were younger, especially the senior year ones the mums are definitely a big thing.”

Other youth said they are also looking to plan small group celebrations while they continue hoping for a safe return to school as soon as possible.