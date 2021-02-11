Rio Grande Valley high school earns National Blue Ribbon award nomination

MCALLEN, Texas — On Thursday the Achieve Early College High School (AECHS) from the McAllen ISD learned they were recognized for a National Blue Ribbon award.

AECHS is one of five high schools in Texas to be nominated and the only high school from the Rio Grande Valley.

However, they are not new to the recognition, earning it for the first time in 2015. Their principal said the recognition is a shared honor.

“Our staff completes it. It’s never an individual, it’s always a team effort. From the custodial staff, the cafeteria staff, our teachers, our office staff, and our students. Our students are coming over here with the commitment to do well,” said Principal Miguel Carmona, Achieve Early College High School.

Texas considers public schools based on student performance on the previous year’s STAAR assessments.