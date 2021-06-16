Rio Grande Valley electric company gives conservation tips to avoid power outages

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — ERCOT issued a call for power conservation on Monday in order to avoid power outages.

One of the main conservation tips ERCOT encouraged Texans to do, is keeping their thermostat temperatures to 78 degrees or higher throughout the week.

AEP Communications Consultant Eladio Jaimez told KVEO that increasing temperatures two to three degrees higher than residents’ normal settings is not necessary to conserve power.

38-year-old Navy Veteran Jason Cooper, who lives in Texas, said he has lived all around the world and has never seen anything like this.

Cooper said he’s doing his part to try and conserve energy, but his power continues to cut in and out.

Jaimez added that other ways to help conserve energy are by avoiding the use of heat-producing utilities such as stoves and ovens. Unplugging any appliances that are not being used at the time is helpful as well.

“ERCOT’s call for conservation is issued through Friday and we’re encouraging our customers to follow these conservation tips,” said Jaimez.