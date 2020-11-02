Rio Grande Valley Democrats making last push before election day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – With election day just one day away Democrats and Republicans are making a last minute push for votes.

While there are not many things Trump and Biden supporters agree on, they do agree on the importance of this election.

Both parties working through the weekend hosting a series of events, all in a last minute effort to get your vote.

The Hidalgo County Democratic Party says they want to keep the motivation of this election going, so they hosted rallies this weekend.

The party also did some block walking, making calls, sending text messages, and encouraging everyone to call their family and friends, reminding them to vote and that it is safe to vote.

Party leaders also denouncing Trump for his handling of COVID and ridiculing the pandemic.

“We have to get our nation back. We have to be sure that we stand for what is right. We’ve got to show our children that this is not a respectable person, who does not care. He just mimics and laughs at just about everyone we know, and he knows.” Says Chairwoman Norma Ramirez, Hidalgo County

Ramirez encouraged everyone at the morning rally to make sure and vote if they have not voted yet, she says it is too important not to.

