Rio Grande Valley celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas — On Monday, communities across the U.S. celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

One RGV city kicked off celebrations in honor of Dr. King that will continue through Black History Month in February.

At the historic Restlawn Cemetery in McAllen one organizer said how the community united helps keep Dr. King’s legacy alive.

“It’s one thing to have an ideal, one thing to have these wonderful hopes and dreams, but really makes them significant is when that is a shared vision, shared dream, shared commitment,” said Dr. Ray Howard, organizer, Building A Stronger Community Through Service.

For more information on upcoming Black History Month events and celebrations click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday