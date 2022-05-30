BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday, Catholics across the Rio Grande Valley came to mass following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Parishioners at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Brownsville paid tribute to all those who lost their lives.

Marti Cortez was just one of many parishioners who attended mass. Cortez tells ValleyCentral hearing the news from Uvalde hit her hard since she is a parent and a sister to an educator. Now Cortez is praying for an end to gun violence, especially in schools.

“The world is with them and we are all thinking about them in the unimaginable loss,” Cortez said. “I can’t imagine the agony these families have gone through. Actually, my mother and I are coming here to pray and to ask God for the strength and wellness of those families.”

Nearly a week after the mass shooting left 19 children and 2 adults dead, Bishop Daniel Flores tells ValleyCentral the catholic community has been struggling to cope.

“There is this question that where was God in the midst of this,” Flores said. “The world is deeply wounded and it has been for a long time. The presence that Christ has shown to us in the church and what we believe is that he is present in the response in mercy and compassion.”

While it will take some time before the pain from this tragedy can be completely healed, Bishop Flores says the most important response is to come together and find light in the darkness.

“Parents are expressing fear and anxiety as well as young people,” Flores said. “I travel around for confirmation, and I talk to the young people because they are usually teenagers. I just encourage them that the best thing we can do to respond is to love one another, to try to be supportive, but to also be strong and courageous and not to give up.”

In the meantime, parishioners like Cortez will continue to pray for peace and for change.

“I pray that we change the laws that allow these things to happen,” Cortez said. “We are one of the only well-off countries that have the rates of murders of innocent people like this.”