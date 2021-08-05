Rio Grande Valley Ballet prepares for annual production of holiday favorite

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Christmas season is just a few months away and the Rio Grande Valley Ballet is preparing for one of the RGV’s favorite productions.

Auditions for The Nutcracker are underway and end on Aug. 19. Deborah Case of the Deborah Case Dance Academy said training and being part of the academy is important to receive the training to audition for a role.

“Training is everything for the show. We train children in the art of classical ballet, and with that training, they are able to do any of the roles in The Nutcracker that we give them,” said Case.

Case shares that the show has character dances from other countries like Spain and Russia.

She explained that the Rio Grande Valley Ballet is a non-profit organization and a requirement to be part of the show is to help raise funds for the cost of the production.

Dedication and commitment are important to put on a show and taking care of one’s health is needed, according to Case.

“It’s also a commitment to staying healthy for yourself, because if the kids are sick, then they’ll miss out in rehearsal for class,” explained Case.

Case said that masks are optional for the dancers and personal responsibility is required.

The cast is required to attend multiple rehearsals during the week and weekends leading up to the show.

This year’s conductor for the show is international conductor, Dr. Francisco Rocafuerte, and student matinees will be offered.

For show dates and audition information, you can visit the Deborah Case Dance Academy McAllen Facebook.