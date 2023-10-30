MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Premium Outlets hosted a Halloween Bash on Saturday in celebration of the upcoming holiday.

The event was held at the Rio Grande Outlets where families and children dressed up and collected candy throughout the outlets.

“In this day in age, we love to bring the community together,” Stephanie Canales, Director of Marketing and Business Development said.

Families were able to enjoy live music, a photo booth, snowcones, and facepaint during the event.