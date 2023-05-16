BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Houston-based liquified natural gas and development company began their LNG demonstrations and open houses on Tuesday.

NextDecade Rio Grande LNG hosted the demonstration in an effort to inform the community about the company’s upcoming plans for the Rio Grande LNG project and learn about the properties and safety measures of LNG.

More than 200 students from Harmony Science Academy and St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville attended Tuesday’s event.

Susan Richardson with NextDecade says the event was also a way to share how the project is creating jobs in the area.

“For us, it really is about them joining our workforce and it’s about the jobs and the construction phase of this project,” Richardson said. “We’ll have up to 5000 employees working for us.”

Richardson adds that the project will provide about 400 long term jobs in the future.

NextDecade will hold another demonstration for students on Wednesday morning at the TSTC Cultural Arts Center located on 2305 N. Ed Carey Dr. in Harlingen.