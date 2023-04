PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande LNG will host an open house to inform the community of upcoming projects.

The open house will be held in two sessions on Thursday, April 13 at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, located at 309 Railroad St.

Session one will begin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and session two will resume from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rio Grande LNG stated they will organize more open houses in Brownsville, Harlingen and the Upper Valley in the next upcoming months.