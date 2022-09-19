RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City commission unanimously voted to place city secretary Melissa Garza on administrative leave without pay during a special meeting held earlier today.

The decision comes after a Facebook post from the city on Friday, which publicized the agenda for the special meeting. The agenda stated the commission would be voting on possible action to place the city secretary on administrative leave and appoint an interim secretary.

The commission voted to appoint Angela Solis will serve as interim city secretary.

