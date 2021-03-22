Rio Grande City to distribute COVID-19 vaccine registration bracelets

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Rio Grande City will distribute bracelets as registration for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 24.

The distribution of bracelets will take place on March 24 at the Basilio Villareal Municipal Park at 8:30 a.m.

Those who receive a bracelet will be scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday March 26 or Saturday March 27 at the Rio Grande City High School.

This vaccine clinic is only for people who are able to get a bracelet on Wednesday March 26.