COVID INFO COVID INFO

Rio Grande City to distribute COVID-19 vaccine registration bracelets

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Rio Grande City will distribute bracelets as registration for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 24.

The distribution of bracelets will take place on March 24 at the Basilio Villareal Municipal Park at 8:30 a.m.

Those who receive a bracelet will be scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday March 26 or Saturday March 27 at the Rio Grande City High School.

This vaccine clinic is only for people who are able to get a bracelet on Wednesday March 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday