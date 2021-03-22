Rio Grande City to distribute COVID-19 vaccine registration bracelets

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Rio Grande City will distribute bracelets as registration for COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 24.
The distribution of bracelets will take place on March 24 at the Basilio Villareal Municipal Park at 8:30 a.m.
Those who receive a bracelet will be scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday March 26 or Saturday March 27 at the Rio Grande City High School.
This vaccine clinic is only for people who are able to get a bracelet on Wednesday March 26.