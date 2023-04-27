RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher with the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District was arrested and charged with theft, the district announced.

The school district released a statement regarding the teacher’s arrest.

According to the statement, the district received a complaint from a parent against a teacher on Tuesday. The complaint prompted an investigation by the district police.

“The teacher was subsequently arrested and charged with theft,” the district stated. “RGCGISD wants to assure the district and our community that allegations are taken with seriousness, as the protection, safety, and overall well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and community will always remain paramount.”

The district did not release the identity of the teacher.