RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District student was apprehended this morning after allegedly making threats on social media to bring a firearm to campus.

At 2 a.m. a concerned parent notified Grulla High School administration about a social media post stating that a firearm would be brought to campus, according to a Rio Grande City Grulla ISD Facebook post.

The post also warned students to “not go to school tomorrow.”

Upon arrival on campus, security and the RGCG principal apprehended the suspect and escorted him to a police room where he was questioned by police.

RGCG ISD stated police will remain vigilant of the situation. The student will face serious disciplinary and legal consequences, the post states.

ValleyCentral will update this case as more information becomes available.