Ricardo Hinojosa (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a once-popular Rio Grande City restaurant was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday for smuggling marijuana.

Members of the Gulf Cartel provided Ricardo Hinojosa, 51, of Rio Grande City with thousands of pounds of marijuana.

Smugglers transported the marijuana from Hinojosa’s restaurant — the Mesquite Grill & Country Store — to buyers in Houston, Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“You were quite involved in this organization,” U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey said Monday afternoon, when he sentenced Hinojosa to 11 years and 3 months in federal prison.

The case against Hinojosa started in January 2013, when a sheriff’s deputy stopped an old Ford F-350 towing a horse trailer through Victoria County.

In 2011, the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force discovered more than 600 pounds of marijuana buried on the Beltran family ranch. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.)

Along with two horses, the deputy found about 600 pounds of marijuana hidden in the trailer.

The driver, Gustabo Ochoa Torres, said he picked up the trailer from a horse ranch near Rio Grande City. According to Torres, the ranch belonged to members of the Beltran family.

The tip sparked a federal investigation that sent dozens of people to prison.

During the investigation, prosecutors discovered the Beltran family had been smuggling drugs for years.

Ramiro Beltran Sr. and his brothers, Rodolfo, Raul and Rigoberto, headed the drug trafficking organization. They brought at least six other members of the family, including Ramiro’s sons, into the business.

Hinojosa supplied them with marijuana.

“Mr. Hinojosa would get his marijuana from certain members of the Gulf Cartel — some of them have already been killed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Hubert Booth said in September 2016, when Hinojosa pleaded guilty, according to a transcript of the hearing. “That was his connection or his source for the marijuana that he then paid the Beltrans to transport.”

Witnesses said they would pick up the marijuana at Hinjosa’s restaurant in Rio Grande City.

“And then take it to the Beltrans’ ranch where it would be cut up and pressed,” Booth said, according to the transcript. “And made in special formations so that it could fit in different compartments.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement estimated the Beltran family drug trafficking organization transported about 60,000 pounds of marijuana from 2009 to 2013.

The Beltrans, though, didn’t just transport marijuana.

They paid two Rio Grande City police detectives, Ramon “Ramey” De la Cruz Jr. and Noel Pena, to protect drug shipments. They purchased stolen marijuana from the Texas Chicano Brotherhood. And they cooked up a scheme to steal drug money from the Zetas.

Agents started making arrests in 2016.

Rodolfo, Raul and Rigoberto pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Unlike his brothers, Ramiro Beltran Sr. never appeared in court. He slipped across the Rio Grande and apparently died in Mexico.

Hinojosa, meanwhile, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.

The Mesquite Grill and Country Store. (Photo courtesy of the city of Rio Grande City.)

While he awaited sentencing, Hinojosa returned to Rio Grande City. He worked at the Mesquite Grill & Country Store, which burned down in December 2019.

The blaze, which ripped through the wooden building and killed a woman, scared Hinojosa, said his attorney, Randall Barrera of Corpus Christi.

Hinojosa had reason to worry. He’d started smuggling drugs again.

“He just made the terrible mistake of jumping back into it,” Barrera said. “Trying to make money.”

In October 2020, faced with 10 years in federal prison, Hinojosa decided not to show up for sentencing.

He moved to Mexico, found a job and frequently posted on Facebook, where he shared photos of his family and banners promoting Starr County political candidates.

In March 2023, however, Border Patrol arrested Hinojosa near Roma.

“He was tired of running,” said his daughter, Ayssa. “He realized he made a mistake.”