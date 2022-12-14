RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas arrived early for one lucky Rio Grande Valley woman who claimed $100,000 in winnings from the Texas Lottery.

The substantial prize was claimed Dec. 7 at the McAllen claims center for the lottery.

The Starr County woman bought the winning $5 scratch-off from The Country Store 1, at 115 H and H Drive in Rio Grande City, according to state data obtained Wednesday by ValleyCentral.

The name of the lottery scratch game was not immediately known.

The community has already been talking as the convenience store has seen a rise in customers since the prize was claimed.

“A lot of customers are very excited,” said Selena Peña, an employee with The Country Store.

Peña told ValleyCentral the ticket was sold last week and quickly claimed.

This is the first time the store sold a scratch ticket with such a high prize amount, she said.

“Normally, they win $500 or $550,” Pena said.