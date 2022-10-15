RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to the Facebook post by the Rio Grande City PD, 16-year-old Hervey Saenz was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Saenz was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Ultimate Hype Trampoline Park, wearing a gray shirt with a Nike emblem, blue jeans and tennis shoes, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rio Grande City PD at (956) 487-8892 or (956) 488-8477.

Update: Saenz has been found and is reunited with his family, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department Facebook post.