Rio Grande City police looking for woman in connection to theft investigation

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking to identify a woman in connection to a theft investigation.

According to police, the woman in a person of interest in a theft that took place at a Walmart on Monday, Oct. 12.

Police say an air compressor and a portable automobile jump starter were taken.

Below are the images released by authorities.

(Source: Rio Grande City Police Facebook)

(Source: Rio Grande City Police Facebook)

The suspect vehicle is described as a tan GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477.