Rio Grande City police looking for woman in connection to theft investigation

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking to identify a woman in connection to a theft investigation.
According to police, the woman in a person of interest in a theft that took place at a Walmart on Monday, Oct. 12.
Police say an air compressor and a portable automobile jump starter were taken.
Below are the images released by authorities.
The suspect vehicle is described as a tan GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or the vehicle is asked to contact the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477.