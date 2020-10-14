Rio Grande City police looking for man in connection to theft investigation

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande City police department is looking to identify a man who is a person of interest in a theft investigation.

According to police, the incident took place at a Walmart on Sept. 29, 2020 around 10 a.m.

The release states two 32 inch televisions were take.

It is also mentioned that police need to speak to the individual captured in the images to obtain further information in the case.

If you recognize the man or have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8847.

