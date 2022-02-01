RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are continuing to seek information on the whereabouts of two murder suspects.

Investigators are searching for Alfredo Reyes, 38, and Joel Velasquez Rios, 44, who are suspects in a murder that occurred on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to police, on Dec. 29, 2021 around 9 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Old El Sauz Road and Sr Corona Circle in reference to an unresponsive man.

The man, identified as Sergio Sanchez, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Sanchez suffered from gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reyes and Rios is asked to call Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers at (956) 488-8477. Police are offering a $7 thousand reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.