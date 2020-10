Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Berrleny Gonzalez of Rio Grande City was last seen by her family at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a social media post made by RGC police.

The only details that have been released is that she has a small scar on the right side of her face.

You are asked to call the Rio Grande City Police at (956)-487-8892 for any information regarding Gonzalez.