Rio Grande City pharmacy offering all day drive-thru curbside vaccinations

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Popular Pharmacy in Rio Grande City announced they will be providing an all day curbside flu vaccination drive-thru on Friday, Sept. 11.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., the pharmacy said they will come to your car and administer the vaccinations.

Pharmacists will be wearing masks, gloves and face shields, said the news release.

The pharmacy is asking patients to wear face coverings and answer COVID-19 screening questions.

Popular Pharmacy is located at 5326 U.S. Highway 83 Suite A-5.

For more information click here.