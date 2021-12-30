Rio Grande City PD investigating homicide

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered on Wednesday.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to the intersection of Old El Sauz Road and Sr Corona Circle in reference to an unresponsive man, according to a post by RGC PD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the post.

The case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

