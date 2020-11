RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday in Rio Grande City for the completion of a new road.

The city has now completed Rattler Road, and it is officially open.

The new road is located off FM 755 and within the new Rio Grande Village commercial development.

City officials spoke at the opening ceremony on the highlights of Rio Grande City and future goals for the city.

Watch the press conference below: