RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said.

On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further investigating the death.

Authorities say Garcia was hit at approximately 9 a.m. Monday on Expressway 83 and Jr. Lane, west of Rio Grande City.

He was on the roadway when a Nissan passenger car traveling on the outer eastbound lane of Expressway 83 hit him, DPS said after an initial investigation.

“The driver of the Nissan stopped to render aid,” DPS stated.