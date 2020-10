Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—A Rio Grande City man was arrested on Monday for carrying a stolen firearm.

According to the Rio Grande City police department, officers made a traffic stop around 8 a.m. on a white Dodge van on FM 755 by Orange Street.

The driver of was identified as 25-year-old Julio Garcia.

Police say Garcia had an arrest warrant for theft of a firearm. The charges were stemming from a case back on May 15th, 2020 where Garcia is accused of stealing a firearm from a vehicle.