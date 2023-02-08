RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday morning Rio Grande City High School was placed on lockdown.

Adrian Ozuna, director of public relations for Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, reported that the Starr County Sheriff’s Office received a possible threat to the high school.

The sheriff’s department, Texas DPS, and Border Patrol are on the scene.

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD PIO Adrian Ozuna gives updates on a lockdown at Rio Grande City High School on Wednesday.

Ozuna said a suspect has been apprehended and will be questioned by authorities.

“I want to make sure that we overreact instead of underreact. We want to make sure that we take our students’ safety and our staff’s safety as the utmost priority,” said Ozuna.

Rio Grande City High School remains on lockdown until the all-clear is given, said Ozuna.

Superintendent Adolfo Peña, Jr. said around 8:27 a.m. a parent called saying there was a student with a handgun on campus. Two suspects were detained around 9:17 a.m. and a weapon was recovered.

District officials say the lockdown remains in place, but once it is lifted parents who want to pick up their children will be allowed to do so.

In late January a Rio Grande City middle school student was arrested after making a threat on Snapchat. The student was arrested and charged with a terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

In nearby Roma, the school district released the following statement on the situation:

“We want to reassure our Gladiator Nation parents, students, and staff that all our campuses are safe. There was an incident but this incident happened at a Rio Grande City Grulla ISD campus. We also have information that those campuses have also been made safe as of this post. Thank you and rest assured that all our Roma ISD campuses have and will remain safe.”

Gen. Ricardo Sanchez Elementary School also released a statement:

“Staff, out of precaution, every campus is being sent extra security, police officers, and DPS officers. Do not be alarmed when seeing them on campus. It is being done for extra safety measures. If parents contact you, please keep them at ease. Oftentimes, things are taken out of context upon seeing or hearing things so please rest assured that things are occurring just for extra precautionary measures. – Sanchez Elementary Principal

This is a developing story.