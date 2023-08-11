RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Air conditioning repairs are underway at Rio Grande City High School after delays caused concerns between parents and students.

Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District officials are ensuring the community the problem will be fixed by the first day of school.

“We’re going to make sure that you know, when we open our doors on Monday that we’re ready to go,” Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. of Rio Grande City Grulla ISD said. “We’re about 75 percent complete with air conditioning already.”

School district officials addressed the AC problem in June after the chiller stopped working.

The problem regressed throughout the summer.

“The high school units are about 11 years old. This is the first time that we have major breakdowns,” Pena said.

Teachers and staff working at the high school campus to prepare for the upcoming school year were allocated throughout the district during the repairs.

Pena adds that RGCGISD administration and maintenance are making daily checks of the high school campus to assess the air conditioning issue.

“Rest assured, the families and our students that maintenance has done a great job in cleaning everything as we came back and preparing this week,” Pena said. “We’ve also disinfected all the classrooms and we are ready to go on Monday.”

Rio Grande City High School Principal Maribel Montemayor addressed the concerns of possible mold and mildew build up on campus.

“When something is really hot and the systems are not working, you develop mildew,” Montemayor said.

Montemayor released a statement Thursday regarding the faulty conditioning system.

We are committed to creating a conductive learning environment for all and are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the air conditioning system will be fully operational and functioning optimally when school resumes. Maribel H. Montemayor, Rio Grande City High School Principal

The first day of school for RGCGISD students is Tuesday, August 15.