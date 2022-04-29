RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Grulla Consolidated Independent School District (RGCG CISD) has terminated an employee after he was arrested for sexual assault.

On Friday, RGCG CISD issued a statement that the district was aware that an employee was arrested for “inappropriate conduct with a student.” Joseph Cervantes, 42, was arrested by the RGCG CISD Police Department on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Cervantes is listed on the district’s directory as a teacher aide at Ringgold Middle School.

The district states the employee was terminated immediately after the arrest.

The investigation has been handed over to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Cervantes is being held without bond.

No further information on this arrest is available at this time.