RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New businesses are developing in Rio Grande City, giving residents in Starr County closer options to shop, eat, and play.

Rose Benavidez, the president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation, said the Starr County residents make trips to Mission and Mcallen for shopping and franchise restaurants, but that is starting to change.

“We got together with a developer, with a landowner, cities, and the county to work out an opportunity to put together incentives that would attract retailers and investors and we were fortunate to have some great partners. As a result, almost ten years in the making, you see now a lot of what is commonplace in many other cities,” Benavidez said.

New places like Starbucks, Chik-Fil-A, Wendy’s, Buffalo Wings & Rings, and a Hilton Hotel are scheduled to start construction and open soon, according to Benavidez.

“Now it’s all about ‘ok so what else is coming and when do we get stores for clothing and shoes, cosmetics, you know’ and our answer to that is, it’s coming,” she said.

The development is not only giving the community places to shop closer, but also provides an economic impact and job creation.

“We’re excited that not only are we giving an opportunity to the residents to have services, but more job opportunities and an amazing way to infuse dollars back through sales tax and property tax into the community,” she said.

Benavidez explained that once the development is complete, it will be bringing in about $80 million dollars in investment to the area and 500 to 700 new jobs.

She added that a larger retailer is also in the plans for the development in Rio Grande City.

“We’re not at liberty to disclose them yet, but we will say that we read your Facebook posts, we see your messages and many of those that you’ve been asking for are some of the names that we’re going to be seeing in this community soon,” Benavidez said.