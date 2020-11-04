Rio Grande City CISD student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, upcoming football game canceled

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Rio Grande City CISD Facebook)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District has decided to cancel their upcoming football game as “some” student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the students are from Rio Grande City High School and are now in self-quarantine. The district has implemented stricter safety protocols and will cancel their upcoming football game at San Antonio Southside.

The decision was made after consulting local health officials. The release adds parents have been advised of the developments and to seek appropriate medical intervention.

The district also mentions a COVID-19 testing site will be available in Roma in the coming weekend and advise parents to have their students tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday