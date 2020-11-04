Rio Grande City CISD student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, upcoming football game canceled

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District has decided to cancel their upcoming football game as “some” student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the students are from Rio Grande City High School and are now in self-quarantine. The district has implemented stricter safety protocols and will cancel their upcoming football game at San Antonio Southside.

The decision was made after consulting local health officials. The release adds parents have been advised of the developments and to seek appropriate medical intervention.

The district also mentions a COVID-19 testing site will be available in Roma in the coming weekend and advise parents to have their students tested.