Rio Grande City CISD set to start in-person learning despite stay-at-home order

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District has 11,000 students, all of whom will now have the option to return to campuses for in-person learning.

KVEO reached out to RGCCISD hoping to ask them if they had been in contact with the county about the decision to reopen, but superintendent Vilma Garza did not wish to speak on camera.

However, the school district sent a statement they posted to their Facebook page, which explains that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) timeline for transitioning to on-campus instruction is expiring.

RGCCISD’s message to parent’s about their decision to return to in-person learning. From the Rio Grande City CISD Facebook page

Starr county judge Eloy Vera, who issued the emergency shelter-in-place order on November 7th, was unavailable to speak with me.

Neither was Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr county health authority.

In the statement on their facebook page, the school district says the decision to send their kids to campus is ultimately up to the parents.

We wanted to ask simple questions about how it’s possible to return to school if the county is under a stay-at-home order. And in the end, the only person who wished to speak with me about the subject was a parent.

“I’m fine with the kids going back to school as long as the school is taking proper precautions on social distancing with the kids,” said Guerra. “And making sure they’re not being up and down and touching friends, or touching stuff they’re not supposed to.”